Court of Claims ruling could increase Michigan minimum wage to $12/hour

The 2018 Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act determined the increase to take place in 2022; before former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder nullified the increase.
Employees at Iron Ore Restaurant and Drinkery downtown Marquette. Tipped employees at restaurants like this could be required to make at least $12/hour by 2024.(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s minimum wage could increase from $9.87/hour to $12/hour due to a recent court ruling.

The wage increase was originally outlined in the 2018 Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act, in which it was set to take effect in 2022. Included in this act was language to further adjust the minimum wage for inflation after 2022. Not long after the act was passed, however, former Republican Governor Rick Snyder amended it to nullify the minimum wage increase and inflation adjustment.

However, a Michigan Court of Claims judge ruled July 20 that Snyder’s amendment was unconstitutional. Instead, the Court of Claims urged state legislators to restore the minimum wage increase.

Lake Superior Community Partnership CEO Christopher Germain said a minimum wage increase of $2.13/hour likely will not affect most businesses very much, especially as workers continue to demand higher wages.

“I think most businesses, given the pressure that we have seen over the past couple of years, are having to pay $12/hour now,” Germain explained. “A lot of these places would not have even considered paying $12/hour a couple of years ago. Now they have to in order to get people out and back into the workforce.”

However, Germain added that it could hit restaurants particularly hard.

“The largest impacts are probably going to be in the restaurant industry where they have tipped wages,” Germain noted. “Bringing that to parity in 2024 is going to be a big shock to the system.”

Currently, employers do not legally have to pay tipped employees the regular minimum wage in Michigan. Instead, restaurants can pay the tipped employee minimum wage, which currently sits at $3.75 in Michigan.

The Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act, however, would require restaurants to pay employees $12/hour by 2024.

Marquette’s Iron Bay Restaurant is among the restaurants in Upper Michigan that could be affected. General Manager Andrew Hillary said Iron Bay would likely go into debt if it were required to pay $12/hour to tipped employees. Hillary noted that this increase is around triple what most servers currently make.

“We would have to cut staff, we would have to work with fewer people than we are already working with and the prices would have to increase,’ Hillary said. “This is a change that really should take place over a decade or more because restaurants need time to adjust to a paradigm shift.”

Overall, Germain noted that since many Marquette County businesses already pay over $12/hour, only some workers would actually notice a pay difference. For those workers, this minimum wage increase could help out.

“The average wage in Marquette County in terms of annual income is over $40,000,” Germain said. “Most folks are already making over that $12/hour minimum wage anyway. However, there certainly are segments of the population who are likely making less than that.”

The State of Michigan has appealed the Court of Claims’ decision to the Michigan Court of Appeals.

This case is expected to make its way through the Michigan court system all the way to the state Supreme Court for a final decision on whether or not the minimum wage can go up.

