Couple of cooler days

An upper-level trough in the jetstream is parked across the northern Great Lakes. This will keep cooler than normal air around through tomorrow. This weekend the pattern shifts bringing more of a zonal flow and warmer air. A few spotty showers and isolated thundershowers are possible this afternoon. Otherwise, plan on a nice dry weekend. Our next front comes Sunday night into Monday with widespread showers and thunderstorms kicking up Sunday night.

Today: Partly cloudy, cooler, and breezy. Spotty showers are possible during the afternoon

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Firday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: A mix of sun/clouds and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

Monday: Widespread showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers

>Highs: Low to mid 80s

