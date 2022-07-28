Couple of cooler days
An upper-level trough in the jetstream is parked across the northern Great Lakes. This will keep cooler than normal air around through tomorrow. This weekend the pattern shifts bringing more of a zonal flow and warmer air. A few spotty showers and isolated thundershowers are possible this afternoon. Otherwise, plan on a nice dry weekend. Our next front comes Sunday night into Monday with widespread showers and thunderstorms kicking up Sunday night.
Today: Partly cloudy, cooler, and breezy. Spotty showers are possible during the afternoon
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Firday: Partly cloudy and cool
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Sunday: A mix of sun/clouds and warmer
>Highs: Low to mid-80s
Monday: Widespread showers and thundershowers
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers
>Highs: Low to mid 80s
