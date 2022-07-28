Collect Marquette presents check to YMCA of Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, it was check presentation day for Connect Marquette and the YMCA of Marquette County.

Both groups got together in the late afternoon, with Collect Marquette giving the YMCA a check for $10,000. All of that money came from last month’s Iron Range Roll bike race and collected $3,000 more than last year’s event.

The proceeds go toward the YMCA’s Annual Campaign, which helps pay for scholarships, memberships and programs for those in need.

“I’m just so appreciative of the committee, the volunteers, the participants and everyone that’s getting together to strengthen the race,” said YMCA of Marquette County CEO Jenna Zdunek. “It just gets stronger every year. And then of course, in turn, help the YMCA more and more so we can help our community.”

The Iron Range Roll will look to raise more money for the YMCA next year when it returns for the 10th time on June 3, 2023.

