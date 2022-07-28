Advertisement

19th Avenue North in Escanaba to be closed August 5, 6 for construction

Escanaba City Council holds special meeting(Annette Giachino)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning Friday, August 5 at 6:00 a.m., 19th Avenue North, known as Landfill Road will be closed to all traffic while railroad crews replace both track crossings.

This construction is anticipated to last through Saturday night, August 6.

The Delta County Landfill will be closed. Great Lakes Sport and Recreation Club will be closed. Local businesses east of the railroad crossing will remain open. All businesses including the Delta County Landfill will be open for normal business on Monday, August 8.

For any questions or concerns, please contact the City of Escanaba Engineering Department at 906-786-3274.

