127th annual UP Volunteer Firefighters Tournament begins in Calumet

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The 127th annual U.P. Volunteer Firefighters Tournament has begun in Calumet.

Over 700 firefighters from 38 U.P. departments have registered to join the fun.

“The fireman’s tournament is a chance for all the fire departments in the U.P. to kind of get together,” said Tournament Co-Chairman Joe Panijan. “Thursday night is our big parade day, Friday is the races, and Saturday is kind of the final wrap-up.”

A fire chiefs meeting was held in the morning to welcome the firefighters, with the Dress Parade kicking off the tournament at 7 p.m.

A new traveling trophy for the winner of Saturday’s firefighter races has been made in honor of a beloved firefighter.

“The fire department, on behalf of the Mitchell family, is dedicating a new overall race trophy for this year,” said Crystal Falls Township Fire Chief Steven Fabbri. “It’s going to be for Dennis Mitchell Sr., in memory of him. He was a long-time member of the community and a long-time member of the fire department. His son is having his first year here as the race captain, so what better time than to do it right now?”

Dennis died in 2017 at the age of 69. A Vietnam War Veteran, he served until his honorable discharge in 1970. He returned to Crystal Falls and worked as a lineman for the Electrical Department until his retirement in 2006. He was a member of the Crystal Falls Fire Department for 25 years and was part of the Crystal Falls team for the tournament for 15 of those years.

Last year’s tournament was held in Forsyth Township, and locations for the next two years are already decided.

“Usually the tournament is planned out three to four years out, so we know where we’re traveling,” added Panijan. “Next year is going to be in Negaunee, and 2024 is going to be up in Houghton.”

A public raffle is ongoing, with prizes including a grill, kayak, a picnic table, a cooler, and a 58-inch Roku television.

The tournament’s Street Dance and Nightshirt Parade concluded Thursday’s events and will pick up with the Firefighter Races Friday morning at 9.

