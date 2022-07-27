Advertisement

Western Michigan boy dies day after mom shot him, herself

A sheriff says a 10-year-old western Michigan boy who was shot by his mother before she turned the gun on herself home has died
By AP
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY, Mich. (AP) — A 10-year-old western Michigan boy who was shot by his mother before she turned the gun on herself home has died, authorities said Tuesday.

Tests performed on Ethan Anewishki of Shelby, found no brain activity, the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responding to shots fired at the family's home found the boy and his mother, Melissa Anewishki, 38. Both had sustained gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Craig Mast had said Monday that the woman shot her son before turning the gun on herself.

“It’s a nightmare situation – it really is,” Mast said.

A friend to the mother was concerned because the mother had been struggling with mental health issues and went to the house to check on her, Mast said. As the friend entered, she heard gunshots, he said.

The boy was taken to Trinity Health Shelby Hospital then airlifted to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

