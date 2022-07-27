Advertisement

Viking Octantis conducts science research in Great Lakes

The cruise ship is more than a luxury vacation
Tia looks through a microscope in the Viking Octantis Research Lab.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Viking Octantis doesn’t just sail the Great Lakes, it researches them.

Check out what’s happening on board and how guests are getting involved.

The Viking Octantis is more than a cruise ship, it's a fully equipped marine research facility.

This is the third part of a three-part series.

Check out parts one and two:

Sail the Great Lakes in luxury on board the Viking Octantis

Viking Octantis offers “life at the lake” experience

