Viking Octantis conducts science research in Great Lakes
The cruise ship is more than a luxury vacation
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Viking Octantis doesn’t just sail the Great Lakes, it researches them.
Check out what’s happening on board and how guests are getting involved.
This is the third part of a three-part series.
Check out parts one and two:
Sail the Great Lakes in luxury on board the Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis offers “life at the lake” experience
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.