Advertisement

Upper Michigan Today hits the driving range

Upper Michigan Today episode 83 is live from Gentz’s Homestead Golf Course
Tia takes a swing.
Tia takes a swing.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Tia and Elizabeth hit the driving range at Gentz’s Homestead Golf Course.

Upper Michigan Today takes its show to Gentz's Homestead Golf Course.

Golf instructor Doug Russell says a good game of golf starts with a good golf outfit.

Tia and Elizabeth learn a thing or two about swinging a golf club...

Golf instructor Doug Russell helps Elizabeth and Tia with their golf technique.

...and put their new knowledge to the test.

Tia and Elizabeth practice their golf swings.

For a golf lesson with Doug Russell, call him at (906) 250-7461.

Watch Upper Michigan Today M-F on FOX UP at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iron Mountain police car (WLUC file image)
Former Iron Mountain police officer charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing officer
Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.
1 dead after van, box truck collide on US-41 near Marquette rock cut
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Map of the site selected for a housing development in Marquette Township and Marquette City
Marquette city, township to share tax revenue from potential new housing development
Republican Candidate for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon speaks to the public at Coachlight...
Republican candidate for governor visits Marquette

Latest News

City commission shares updates on downtown Houghton parking deck demolition.
Updates on Houghton Parking Deck demolition
Health officials explain how to prevent tickborne illnesses.
Preventing tickborne illnesses
Congress moves toward passing Chips Act with support from Michigan senators.
Congress moves closer to passing Chips Act; Sens. Peters & Stabenow urge approval
Blueberry Festival returns to downtown Marquette Friday.
City of Marquette to host Blueberry Fest