Advertisement

Times of showers for a couple of days

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front is sweeping across the area with showers and thunderstorms. This is coupled with a mid area of low-pressure north of us, which will bring cooler through Friday and times of spotty showers. Then, warmer air moves in for the weekend with highs reaching above normal.

Today: Morning showers and thunderstorms. Then, widely scattered showers late in the day

>Highs: Low to mid-70s along the Great Lakes, Upper 70s to 80° inland

Thursday: Widely scattered showers during the day with partly cloudy skies and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s north, low to mid 70s south

Friday: Spotty showers in the east with a mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s north, low to mid 70s south

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid 70s along the shorelines, upper 70s to low 80s inland

Sunday: A mix of sun/clouds and toasty

>Highs: Low to mid-80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with seasonal conditions

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iron Mountain police car (WLUC file image)
Former Iron Mountain police officer charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing officer
Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.
1 dead after van, box truck collide on US-41 near Marquette rock cut
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Map of the site selected for a housing development in Marquette Township and Marquette City
Marquette city, township to share tax revenue from potential new housing development
Republican Candidate for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon speaks to the public at Coachlight...
Republican candidate for governor visits Marquette

Latest News

Rain, isolated t’storms enter the western counties Tuesday afternoon then eastward overnight --...
Rain, storms rolling in through Wednesday
showers
Thundershowers pop up later on in the day
Futurecast
Scattered showers & storms Tuesday
nice day
Sunny day before unsettled days