Times of showers for a couple of days
A cold front is sweeping across the area with showers and thunderstorms. This is coupled with a mid area of low-pressure north of us, which will bring cooler through Friday and times of spotty showers. Then, warmer air moves in for the weekend with highs reaching above normal.
Today: Morning showers and thunderstorms. Then, widely scattered showers late in the day
>Highs: Low to mid-70s along the Great Lakes, Upper 70s to 80° inland
Thursday: Widely scattered showers during the day with partly cloudy skies and cooler
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s north, low to mid 70s south
Friday: Spotty showers in the east with a mix of sun and clouds
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s north, low to mid 70s south
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Mid 70s along the shorelines, upper 70s to low 80s inland
Sunday: A mix of sun/clouds and toasty
>Highs: Low to mid-80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with seasonal conditions
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
