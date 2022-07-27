Times of showers for a couple of days

A cold front is sweeping across the area with showers and thunderstorms. This is coupled with a mid area of low-pressure north of us, which will bring cooler through Friday and times of spotty showers. Then, warmer air moves in for the weekend with highs reaching above normal.

Today: Morning showers and thunderstorms. Then, widely scattered showers late in the day

>Highs: Low to mid-70s along the Great Lakes, Upper 70s to 80° inland

Thursday: Widely scattered showers during the day with partly cloudy skies and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s north, low to mid 70s south

Friday: Spotty showers in the east with a mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s north, low to mid 70s south

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid 70s along the shorelines, upper 70s to low 80s inland

Sunday: A mix of sun/clouds and toasty

>Highs: Low to mid-80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with seasonal conditions

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

