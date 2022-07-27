Scouts from Camp Hiawatha visit MSU North Farm in Chatham

CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - It is another week of summer camp for scouts visiting Camp Hiawatha.

At least 270 boys and girls from across the U.P. and the country have been building life and outdoor skills through the camp. Wednesday was Adventure Day, where the scouts did off-site activities while also earning merit badges.

Kids from Troops 1363 and 466 got out of their comfort zones and moved along Wednesday morning by visiting the MSU North Farm in Chatham.

“I want them to have fun in the outdoors,” said Troop 1363 Assistant Scoutmaster Robert Parson. “If they’re having fun in the outdoors, they’ll be more outdoors. When they’re outdoors, who could not have fun out here.”

The six kids and two scoutmasters were given a tour, learning about breeds of cattle and how they are cared for. One scout, Mike Parson, said he enjoyed the ecoscience

“Before, I didn’t really know a lot about the animals or the wilderness. Now, I can learn a lot from listening to the farmers,” Mike said.

Another scout, Oliver Mineau, said the experience could help him and his fellow scouts climb the ladder when it comes to scouting and life.

“I feel like it gives us knowledge for different ranks,” said Mineau. “I’m only in a scout rank, but as you get going on to different ranks, it could help you.”

In the end, Robert said scouts could gain some expertise they had not learned while growing up.

“They’re learning life skills that they could never learn at home, possibly,” Robert said. “Their parents may not have been in scouting. They may not have these skills to pass on to them.”

Robert hopes the scouts take the skills they gained this week into account should they need them in the future. As for Camp Hiawatha, it will conclude for the summer this Saturday.

