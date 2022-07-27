Advertisement

Scattered showers, few storms in the U.P. through Thursday morning

Low pressure system over Ontario sends wave of showers, storms to Upper Michigan Wednesday night through Thursday morning.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
An upper level disturbance associated with a Northern Ontario low pressure system sends a wave of showers and thunderstorms to Upper Michigan Wednesday evening through Thursday morning -- diminishing towards midday. Then during the afternoon, residual moisture and daytime heating combine to spark pop-up scattered showers and thunderstorms. The stationary position of the Northern Ontario low pressure system helps to keep shower chances in the mix Friday, until high pressure builds to diminish the rain late in the evening from west to east - a transition to mostly sunny and mild conditions Saturday.

View NWS alerts HERE.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms; patchy fog possible; southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Lows: 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms; mild with northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s (cooler near Lake Superior, warmer south)

Friday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers, diminishing east late; mild with northwest breezes 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 80

Sunday: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening; warm and humid

>Highs: 80s

Monday, August 1st: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80s

