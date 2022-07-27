Advertisement

‘Outdoor art’ connects children to their surroundings

Some of the art children created
Some of the art children created(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Crystal Falls Contemporary Center hosted a guest teacher for Wednesday’s class.

Wildflowers, birch bark and feathers are a few items children used to create a unique piece of art.

“My goal was to provide them with as many materials as I could that I brought in. I have birch bark that I washed and collected,” said Karen Lumaye, guest art teacher.

Lumaye spent 26 years teaching K-12 art. She wants to give kids the power of choice with their creations.

“For me, creativity is really about that,” Lumaye said. “It is not about me saying ‘here is what you need to do.’”

A total of six children signed up for two classes with Lumaye. This is one of the many programs the contemporary center offers.

“We do have adult classes coming up,” said Summer Olson, Crystal Falls Contemporary Center Director. “We’ll have some painting classes; we will have some yoga classes during the winter and into spring. We have a full docket coming up.”

Olson said attendance is challenging during the summer, but from November to March, the contemporary center is always busy. Olson said Wednesday’s class allows children to connect with pieces of the U.P. they might normally not have.

“The importance of this is using what you have, and you can find really beautiful things in areas of the forest you see every day,” Olson said.

Olson said some programs require a fee to sign-up, but the cost of registration helps the non-profit center stay operational. Olson said the contemporary center will announce its fall programming soon.

