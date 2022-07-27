Advertisement

NMU kicks off North Coast Dance Festival with ballet master class

Julia Feldman teaches a ballet masterclass.
Julia Feldman teaches a ballet masterclass.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU’s Theatre and Dance Program is holding its inaugural North Coast Dance Festival this week.

NMU kicked off the festival Wednesday with an observable ballet master class. Julia Feldman, a Sacramento Ballet company artist, taught the class.

The masterclass gave students a preview of what the professional dance world is like.

“The mission of the festival is really to bring high-quality dance performance and dance education to our community,” said Jill Grundstrom, Forest Roberts Theater director and North Coast Dance Festival artistic director. “This fulfills that educational component in a really lovely way for us. It allows our dancers here on campus and in our community to start making connections with the professional world and really get a taste of what that world looks like.”

The festival will continue Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m. Performances will include 25 professional dancers from across the country who will perform various styles of dancing. For more information on the event and to purchase tickets click here.

