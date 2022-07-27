Advertisement

Munising residents voice concerns over short-term rentals

By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Citizens voiced their opinion on Munising’s short-term rental ordinance during Tues’s city planning commission meeting.

Members of the community cited concerns over lack of housing, while others pointed to how some short-term renters have helped blighted properties.

Munising currently has about 50 short-term rentals, according to city planning commission members.

The group is working with the city commission to redo their zoning ordinance, which was adopted in 2019 and does not have a cap on short-term rentals in the downtown and highland areas.

“At the present time certainly, there is a concern,” said Munising Planning Commission Chairman Bill Riordan. “One of the things is that it is extremely hard to find living quarters in town. There are people that are hiring but they have a hard time getting people because they have no place to live.”

The city planning commission’s next meeting is planned for Aug. 24.

