Michigan 108th district candidates make their pitch

Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan primary election is just six days away.

With Beau LaFave term-limited, five candidates are running for his seat. Democrat Chris Lopez, and Republicans Casey Hoffman, David Prestin, Kurt Perron and Mark Simon.

As the only Democrat, Chris Lopez will advance to the November election. He’s a combat veteran from Escanaba who served in Iraq.

He says his background serving means he’s proven that he serves both republicans and democrats.

“No soldier joined up and no soldier went to war with the intention of only defending a democrat or only defending a Republican,” Lopez said. “I represent everyone in Michigan and everyone in the U.P.”

Republican Casey Hoffman is a 32-year-old lawyer from Menominee who says he is inspired by his father and grandfather who worked hard to make the lives of their children better. This is something he says he hopes to do in Lansing.

“I am not focused on the next four years I am focused on the next four decades,” Hoffman said. “I have clear eyes and a full heart and if you honor me with your vote and hand me the baton, I will not let you down.”

Dave Prestin of Cedar River is a fully-licensed paramedic at Aurora Bay Area Medical and an active first responder for Mid-County Rescue 114.

“I’ve taken a stand against the Governor’s oppressive lockdowns in the past and I intend to bring that same courage to Lansing,” Prestin said.

Kurt Perron is a lifelong Yooper and says his family even founded the town of “Perronville” near Escanaba in the 1800s.

Perron works in Kinross as a police officer. He says he’s been active in local and regional politics for 10 years.

“I took an oath to defend our country, our communities, our families and our democratic republic,” Perron said. “I took the same oath as a law enforcement officer for 20 years in the 107th district. I would love to take that oath again.”

Mark Simon graduated from Northern Michigan University. He is also a member of the NMU basketball hall of fame. Simon says he thinks running for office is in God’s plan for him.

“What you have to look at is who’s got the leadership background, who will you send to Lansing to create consensus on getting the job done,” said Simon.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. until 8 p.m. local time.

