MEET THE CANDIDATES: Ron Gray (R) runs for 109th State House District

Mich. (WLUC) - Ron Gray moved to Sands Township 20 years ago with his wife.

He says his mother was born at Bell Hospital in 1922, which started his family roots in the UP.

He says he became unhappy with what he’s been seeing in government the last few years. He says as a conservative Christian he’d like to bring some of his values to office.

Gray says he’s a 100% advocate for voter IDs. He says absentee ballots should be more secured with identification methods.

Gray believes that “Christ would tell them himself” that abortion is murder. However, he believes the life of the mother should be considered.

He says nuclear energy may be something the U.P. could consider to lower bills and clean up the environment.

Ron Gray says he hopes you vote for him for the man he is, not the party he affiliates with.

