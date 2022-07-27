MEET THE CANDIDATES: Melody Wagner (R) runs for 109th State House District

Mich. (WLUC) - Melody Wagner is running for the 109th State House District as a long-time conservative candidate.

Wagner says she’s been involved in elections in the past in several states. As a past elections inspector, she understands the process. She says there are some things to correct in Michigan voting.

She says Michigan’s ballot process is not perfect.

Wagner says she’s just simply against abortion. She says growing up on a farm and seeing so much life and being a police officer and seeing so much loss of life has made her feel this way.

Wagner believes life begins at conception. She says if someone kills a pregnant woman and her baby it’s two counts of manslaughter.

Wagner says churches, law enforcement and whole body health should be involved in addressing a mental health crisis in the U.P. She says hope, coping skills and bringing the discussion into the light would help.

She is endorsed by farming groups in Michigan. She believes an increase in accessibility to community gardens could bolster mental health and physical health in U.P. areas.

Wagner says she’s standing up strong and healthy and hopes to be considered by voters. She hopes to meet you soon.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.