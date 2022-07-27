MEET THE CANDIDATES: Mark Simon (R) runs for 108th State House District

Mich. (WLUC) - Mark Simon says he’s a Yooper who graduated from Stephenson High School near Wallace, Michigan. He then played basketball at NMU, where he made the NMU Sports Hall of fame in 2004.

He says he played professional basketball in Europe after this. He returned to the U.S. after playing to enter the business of finance for 30 years.

Simon believes divine intervention from God led him to run for office this year.

Simon believes life begins at conception and does not think late-term abortions are okay. Though, he says being pro-life to him means also protecting the life of the mother.

He believes government mandates and COVID-19-related shutdowns may be fueling a mental health crisis.

Simon says improving access to care for seniors could start with reducing the workloads of health care workers. He says there are just not enough nurses and that can be detrimental to senior care.

He says bolstering the health care workforce could help.

Simon hopes to be considered by undecided voters and says his track record may make him a good candidate.

