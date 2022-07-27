Advertisement

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Mark Simon (R) runs for 108th State House District

Mark Simon is running for state representative in the 109th District.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mich. (WLUC) - Mark Simon says he’s a Yooper who graduated from Stephenson High School near Wallace, Michigan. He then played basketball at NMU, where he made the NMU Sports Hall of fame in 2004.

He says he played professional basketball in Europe after this. He returned to the U.S. after playing to enter the business of finance for 30 years.

Simon believes divine intervention from God led him to run for office this year.

Simon believes life begins at conception and does not think late-term abortions are okay. Though, he says being pro-life to him means also protecting the life of the mother.

He believes government mandates and COVID-19-related shutdowns may be fueling a mental health crisis.

Simon says improving access to care for seniors could start with reducing the workloads of health care workers. He says there are just not enough nurses and that can be detrimental to senior care.

He says bolstering the health care workforce could help.

Simon hopes to be considered by undecided voters and says his track record may make him a good candidate.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.
1 dead after van, box truck collide on US-41 near Marquette rock cut
Iron Mountain police car (WLUC file image)
Former Iron Mountain police officer charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing officer
Map of the site selected for a housing development in Marquette Township and Marquette City
Marquette city, township to share tax revenue from potential new housing development
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Republican Candidate for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon speaks to the public at Coachlight...
Republican candidate for governor visits Marquette

Latest News

Joe Boogren is running for state representative in the 109th District.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Joe Boogran (D) runs for 109th State House District
David Prestin is running for state representative in the 109th District.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Dave Prestin (R) runs for 108th State House District
Kurt Perron is running for state representative in the 109th District.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Kurt Perron (R) runs for Michigan’s 108th State House District
Casey Hoffman is running for state representative in the 108th District.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Casey Hoffman (R) runs for 108th State House District