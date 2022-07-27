MEET THE CANDIDATES: Joe Boogran (D) runs for 109th State House District

Mich. (WLUC) - Joe Boogren was born and raised in Gwinn, Michigan. He spent 32 years in the U.S. Navy.

Boogren returned to Gwinn in 2012 where he has since been on the Gwinn Area Community Schools board of education and has been involved with Forsyth Township municipalities.

He says his experience in these positions has prepared him for running for something larger. He hopes to accurately convey the ideals and concerns of his constituents to Lansing if elected.

Boogren believes that there is a mental health crisis across the entire U.S. He says he supports and speaks at mental health community meetings when they happen.

He says it’s “heinously ridiculous” that people seeking or performing abortions could face penalties for doing so. He says he’s pro-choice and says women’s reproductive rights are a health issue between that woman and her care provider.

Boogren says he intends to be a “champion for smart fiscal spending” if elected.

