Advertisement

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Joe Boogran (D) runs for 109th State House District

Joe Boogren is running for state representative in the 109th District.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mich. (WLUC) - Joe Boogren was born and raised in Gwinn, Michigan. He spent 32 years in the U.S. Navy.

Boogren returned to Gwinn in 2012 where he has since been on the Gwinn Area Community Schools board of education and has been involved with Forsyth Township municipalities.

He says his experience in these positions has prepared him for running for something larger. He hopes to accurately convey the ideals and concerns of his constituents to Lansing if elected.

Boogren believes that there is a mental health crisis across the entire U.S. He says he supports and speaks at mental health community meetings when they happen.

He says it’s “heinously ridiculous” that people seeking or performing abortions could face penalties for doing so. He says he’s pro-choice and says women’s reproductive rights are a health issue between that woman and her care provider.

Boogren says he intends to be a “champion for smart fiscal spending” if elected.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.
1 dead after van, box truck collide on US-41 near Marquette rock cut
Iron Mountain police car (WLUC file image)
Former Iron Mountain police officer charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing officer
Map of the site selected for a housing development in Marquette Township and Marquette City
Marquette city, township to share tax revenue from potential new housing development
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Republican Candidate for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon speaks to the public at Coachlight...
Republican candidate for governor visits Marquette

Latest News

Melody Wagner is running for state representative in the 109th District.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Melody Wagner (R) runs for 109th State House District
Ron Gray is running for state representative in the 109th District.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Ron Gray (R) runs for 109th State House District
Jenn Hill is running for state representative in the 109th District.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Jenn Hill (D) runs for 109th State House District
David Prestin is running for state representative in the 108th District.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Dave Prestin (R) runs for 108th State House District