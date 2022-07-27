Advertisement

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Jenn Hill (D) runs for 109th State House District

Jenn Hill is running for state representative in the 109th District.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mich. (WLUC) - Jenn Hill has been representing the U.P. for 8 years in energy policy discussions. She says for the last five years she’s also worked on the Marquette City Commission.

Hill says her family has visited the U.P. since she was a baby. She knows the way of life up here is important to many. She says the community is also a part of this lifestyle, having commitments to others and helping each other as a whole.

She hopes to bring her experience in local government to a wider level.

Hill completely trusts election clerks in the Upper Peninsula. She says the last election was fair. Hill hopes voters educate themselves on issues and get out and vote.

Hill says the government has no place between individuals and their doctors. She is pro-choice.

Hill believes mental health care access is a big topic in all four counties of the 109th State House District. She says there are many opportunities to serve veterans, especially. She says these services need to be available more than a typical 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

She says prescription drug costs are also too high and hopes to help hold companies accountable.

She hopes everyone in the U.P. can come to her in the future and says she “will be there for you.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.
1 dead after van, box truck collide on US-41 near Marquette rock cut
Iron Mountain police car (WLUC file image)
Former Iron Mountain police officer charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing officer
Map of the site selected for a housing development in Marquette Township and Marquette City
Marquette city, township to share tax revenue from potential new housing development
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Republican Candidate for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon speaks to the public at Coachlight...
Republican candidate for governor visits Marquette

Latest News

Melody Wagner is running for state representative in the 109th District.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Melody Wagner (R) runs for 109th State House District
Ron Gray is running for state representative in the 109th District.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Ron Gray (R) runs for 109th State House District
Joe Boogren is running for state representative in the 109th District.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Joe Boogran (D) runs for 109th State House District
David Prestin is running for state representative in the 108th District.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Dave Prestin (R) runs for 108th State House District