MEET THE CANDIDATES: Jenn Hill (D) runs for 109th State House District

Mich. (WLUC) - Jenn Hill has been representing the U.P. for 8 years in energy policy discussions. She says for the last five years she’s also worked on the Marquette City Commission.

Hill says her family has visited the U.P. since she was a baby. She knows the way of life up here is important to many. She says the community is also a part of this lifestyle, having commitments to others and helping each other as a whole.

She hopes to bring her experience in local government to a wider level.

Hill completely trusts election clerks in the Upper Peninsula. She says the last election was fair. Hill hopes voters educate themselves on issues and get out and vote.

Hill says the government has no place between individuals and their doctors. She is pro-choice.

Hill believes mental health care access is a big topic in all four counties of the 109th State House District. She says there are many opportunities to serve veterans, especially. She says these services need to be available more than a typical 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

She says prescription drug costs are also too high and hopes to help hold companies accountable.

She hopes everyone in the U.P. can come to her in the future and says she “will be there for you.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.