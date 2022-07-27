MEET THE CANDIDATES: Dave Prestin (R) runs for 108th State House District

Mich. (WLUC) - Dave Prestin says he’s a businessman who can turn bankruptcy into profit. He is currently a paramedic and studied at Bay College.

He says he’s been a volunteer firefighter and a volunteer medical responder.

Prestin has been involved with many organizations and boards across Delta and Menominee County.

He says his experience has put him in a position to be a solid leader. Prestin believes he understands what problems the Upper Peninsula faces regularly.

He is a 100% right-to-life candidate with the caveat of the life of the mother.

He will hold onto his paramedic position if elected. He says this gives him a unique perspective on mental health care and senior care. He says he knows seniors are worried about their fixed incomes and how inflation continues to rise.

Prestin hopes to keep up on these issues. He says he will be an advocate for seniors.

