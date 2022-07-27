Advertisement

Marquette Monthly to release 400th edition

The publication found strength in previous contributors
The 90-plus page print publication features local stories from part-time freelance journalists.
The 90-plus page print publication features local stories from part-time freelance journalists.(WLUC)
By Jack Caron
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -As businesses struggle with staffing and meeting demands, Marquette monthly magazine co-owner, Jane Hutchens says the publication is stronger than ever.

The 90-plus page magazine features stories from U.P. writers and is publishing its 400th edition this August. After a one-year hiatus due to distributing locations being closed during COVID-19, the magazine returned in September of 2021.

While other businesses struggled with getting workers, previous contributors of the magazine took it upon themselves to send Marquette Monthly articles.

“We have writers that came back that I didn’t even know,” said Hutchens. “I worked there for five years before we shut down. And all of the sudden these writers just started sending us articles again.”

On top of the work from previous contributors, the magazine also received an increase in circulation thanks to its local advertisers.

“We’ve increased our circulation quite a bit the last several months to meet the demand, and that is because of our advertising partners,” said James Larsen, co-owner of Marquette Monthly.

With the work from previous contributors and the increase in circulation, Marquette Monthly is still looking for fresh content from new people.

“Our biggest challenge... is finding enough writers,” says Hutchens.

The 400th edition of Marquette Monthly will be free at all distributing locations and on the magazine’s website. Locations, where Marquette Monthly is distributed, can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iron Mountain police car (WLUC file image)
Former Iron Mountain police officer charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing officer
Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.
1 dead after van, box truck collide on US-41 near Marquette rock cut
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Map of the site selected for a housing development in Marquette Township and Marquette City
Marquette city, township to share tax revenue from potential new housing development
Now is the time to lock in propane supply for home heating season

Latest News

Some kids took a trip to the farm as part of Adventure Day for Camp Hiawatha
Scouts from Camp Hiawatha visit MSU North Farm in Chatham
Eight bikers will ride 200 miles from Iron Mountain to St. Ignace in only two days, starting on...
Cycling team raises money for UP Honor Flight
Some of the art children created
‘Outdoor art’ connects children to their surroundings
4-H Money Crunches Boot Camp
4-H Money Crunches Boot Camp teaches kids financial literacy
Memories of the Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic 2021.
23rd annual Ore to Shore seeks volunteers