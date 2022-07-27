Marquette Monthly to release 400th edition

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -As businesses struggle with staffing and meeting demands, Marquette monthly magazine co-owner, Jane Hutchens says the publication is stronger than ever.

The 90-plus page magazine features stories from U.P. writers and is publishing its 400th edition this August. After a one-year hiatus due to distributing locations being closed during COVID-19, the magazine returned in September of 2021.

While other businesses struggled with getting workers, previous contributors of the magazine took it upon themselves to send Marquette Monthly articles.

“We have writers that came back that I didn’t even know,” said Hutchens. “I worked there for five years before we shut down. And all of the sudden these writers just started sending us articles again.”

On top of the work from previous contributors, the magazine also received an increase in circulation thanks to its local advertisers.

“We’ve increased our circulation quite a bit the last several months to meet the demand, and that is because of our advertising partners,” said James Larsen, co-owner of Marquette Monthly.

With the work from previous contributors and the increase in circulation, Marquette Monthly is still looking for fresh content from new people.

“Our biggest challenge... is finding enough writers,” says Hutchens.

The 400th edition of Marquette Monthly will be free at all distributing locations and on the magazine’s website. Locations, where Marquette Monthly is distributed, can be found here.

