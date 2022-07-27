Marquette businesses expand to Ishpeming’s Gossard Building

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Three U.P. businesses are teaming up in Ishpeming and they are opening up a shared storefront in the Gossard building.

You can expect to see Doozer’s, Campfire CoWorks and Hot Plate at one location in the Gossard Building. The project is still in its early stages with construction still in progress. The Co-owner of Doozer’s, Claire Morgan-Heredia, said collaborating with other businesses has allowed for new opportunities.

“Collaborating with a couple of other businesses allowed us to achieve something that we likely wouldn’t have been able to do on our own, it’s something that could have been tough financially to achieve,” Morgan-Heredia said.

Morgan-Heredia said the large space the Gossard offers was appealing once the businesses came together. Once completed Morgan-Heredia said Doozer’s could hold events where families could make their own treats.

“Doing all sorts of events and taking custom orders, but this will give us a physical location for people to come find us. We’re not sure about to what extent we’ll be open for a storefront, how many days a week or what the hours will be,” Morgan-Heredia said.

The presence of Campfire CoWorks will give people access to various tools to allow entrepreneurs to grow. Co-owner of Campfire CoWorks, Ashley Ross said while the expansion wasn’t a top priority the new space was very appealing.

“The opportunity to move into Ishpeming is really great but just supporting other businesses in their expansion is something we’re passionate about and it was a great opportunity for us to be able to do that in a different way that we weren’t really expecting,” Ross said.

Ross said the facility in Ishpeming will be smaller and won’t offer all the same amenities as the Marquette location. With the coalition of the three businesses, Ross says there is a common theme.

“We’re really excited to see three women-owned businesses, not only do I have two other business partners that are females but the two businesses that we’re joining in the main space here are also women-owned, it’s really awesome to see that come together,” Ross said.

There is not a tentative date yet of when the space will be finished but the goal Morgan-Heredia says is in 2023.

