Houghton Planning Commission gives updates on downtown parking deck removal

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton Planning Commission meet Tuesday, Aug. 26, and discussed updates on the downtown parking deck’s removal.

“It’s not a question of if, it’s a question of when,” said Houghton City Manager Eric Waara. “Because what we have is an unsustainable piece of infrastructure there that we cannot afford to keep fixing.”

The city has already committed to bonding resources for the project, with the cost of tearing down the parking deck itself being just over $1 million.

Additional grant funding would allow for placemaking and aesthetic improvements to Lakeshore Drive that the city is aiming for.

“We’re looking for just under $1 million in grant to really make some major mobility, aesthetic, placemaking street-scape type of improvements down to that area,” Waara said. “Because it’s sat in the dark for forty years down there, and by putting a light on it, we’d certainly like to make that a contributing part of downtown.”

While some businesses look forward to the parking deck’s removal, the city understands that not everyone is on board.

“There is a lot of them that are concerned as well, and one of the things that we’re also working with MEDC on is getting some professional assistance for these businesses,” Waara said. “So if they’ve got concerns or reservations about this, they can look at how these could be opportunities and how to mitigate some of those issues they feel they have.”

There is currently no planned start date for the removal of the parking deck.

