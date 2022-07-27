Advertisement

Houghton Planning Commission gives updates on downtown parking deck removal

Funding is being bonded for tearing down the deck, but the city is looking for additional funding to improve the street below
During a meeting held on Aug. 26, the Houghton Planning Commission provided updates on the...
During a meeting held on Aug. 26, the Houghton Planning Commission provided updates on the removal of the downtown parking deck.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton Planning Commission meet Tuesday, Aug. 26, and discussed updates on the downtown parking deck’s removal.

“It’s not a question of if, it’s a question of when,” said Houghton City Manager Eric Waara. “Because what we have is an unsustainable piece of infrastructure there that we cannot afford to keep fixing.”

The city has already committed to bonding resources for the project, with the cost of tearing down the parking deck itself being just over $1 million.

Additional grant funding would allow for placemaking and aesthetic improvements to Lakeshore Drive that the city is aiming for.

“We’re looking for just under $1 million in grant to really make some major mobility, aesthetic, placemaking street-scape type of improvements down to that area,” Waara said. “Because it’s sat in the dark for forty years down there, and by putting a light on it, we’d certainly like to make that a contributing part of downtown.”

While some businesses look forward to the parking deck’s removal, the city understands that not everyone is on board.

“There is a lot of them that are concerned as well, and one of the things that we’re also working with MEDC on is getting some professional assistance for these businesses,” Waara said. “So if they’ve got concerns or reservations about this, they can look at how these could be opportunities and how to mitigate some of those issues they feel they have.”

There is currently no planned start date for the removal of the parking deck.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iron Mountain police car (WLUC file image)
Former Iron Mountain police officer charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing officer
Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.
1 dead after van, box truck collide on US-41 near Marquette rock cut
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Map of the site selected for a housing development in Marquette Township and Marquette City
Marquette city, township to share tax revenue from potential new housing development
Republican Candidate for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon speaks to the public at Coachlight...
Republican candidate for governor visits Marquette

Latest News

Michigan Elections
Decision 2022: What to know before Tuesday’s primaries
Citizens voiced their opinion on Munising’s short-term rental ordinance during Tuesday's city...
Munising residents voice concerns over short-term rentals
Bucket raffle items
UP K9 ‘Yappy Hour’ fundraiser sees strong turnout
August 2, 2022 primary election sign outside of Marquette City Hall
Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidates make pitch to voters as primary election nears