Feds approve suspension of UIA overpayment collections for nearly 400K claimants

LANSING, Mich., (WNEM) – The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has secured a second approval from the U.S. Department of Labor (U.S. DOL) to suspend certain collection activities for 391,769 workers who applied for federal jobless benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suspension stops new wage garnishments and State of Michigan tax refund intercepts.

This is the second time UIA Director Julia Dale has worked with the U.S. DOL to grant the suspension to provide relief for Michigan workers, as an earlier suspension expired in May.

“My top priority is to help Michigan families. When we work any claim, we recognize that each one represents a worker who has fallen on hard times, and a family that needs help to put food on the table, pay bills and keep a roof over their heads,” Dale said. “The suspension will put money back in the pockets of people who needed pandemic unemployment benefits and followed the rules when they asked for help. This federal action will allow us the time we need to evaluate claims for overpayment waivers, which we will be announcing soon.”

Dale announced waivers on approximately 7,300 overpayment claims that waived $53.2 million in repayments last week. In May, UIA applied waivers to 55,000 claims totaling $431 million. A total of $484.2 million in overpayments have already been waived this year on 62,300 claims.

The suspension will last until Oct. 31.

It halts collections on unemployment benefits programs launched under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and its extensions: Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Mixed Earnings Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) and federal reimbursement for the first week of benefits.

Because those programs were federally funded, the UIA is required to actively collect overpayments, unless specific suspensions are obtained from the federal government.

The suspension does not apply to:

Claims determined to be fraudulent or being investigated for fraud.

State unemployment insurance program overpayments.

Delinquent debts owed to other states or federal agencies.

The collections suspension does not stop agency collections activities such as existing wage garnishments, intercepting federal tax returns, deducting a percentage from current unemployment benefit payments, or recovering overpayments for other states. Collections of overpayments made before the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 will not be suspended.

The UIA will continue to review all overpayment claims to see how many more might be eligible for waivers.

If claimants qualify for a waiver, UIA will notify them through an online message to their Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) accounts and by a letter mailed to the address on file. There is no application process. If a waiver does not apply, collections will resume, according to Michigan DOL.

Those with questions regarding the suspension or overpayments can call UIA’s customer service at 1-866-500-0017.

