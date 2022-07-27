Michigan counties to receive funding to support infrastructure, economic growth

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan will receive $321 million to support infrastructure and economic growth in communities across the state.

The investment comes as part of the second batch of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund payments. Each of the 15 counties in the U.P. will receive funding.

“This funding will empower over 1,650 communities across Michigan continue getting things done that make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Governor Whitmer. “As we focus on growing our economy and creating good-paying jobs, today’s over $321 million in funding will help counties, cities, villages, and townships across the state invest in local roads and bridges, support essential workers, and protect safe drinking water. Local officials have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make lasting investments in the kitchen-table issues that matter most. Let’s keep working together to get things done.”

Previously, the first half of Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund payments totaling more than $321 million was distributed to smaller communities within the last year. In total, ARPA provided more than $642 million in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to Michigan’s smaller communities.

The U.S. Department of Treasury is responsible for directly distributing $1.80 billion to 49 Michigan metropolitan cities and townships and $1.93 billion to all 83 Michigan counties. The state of Michigan is responsible for distributing Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds dollars to smaller cities, villages and townships.

“The village of Calumet has received $72,195.96 in American Rescue Act Plan funds,” said Amber Goodman, Calumet Village Manager. “These funds are vital to strengthen the community and will be offsetting costs associated with employee salaries. The America Rescue Act Plan funds have provided a needed boost to the community.”

The U.S. Department of Treasury is responsible for providing rules on how local units of government can spend their ARPA dollars.

Marquette County will receive $12,955,499, Houghton County is getting $6,931,199 and Delta County will get $6,950,623. A complete list of funding allocations can be found here.

Details about the first and second batch of state Treasury Department disbursements to smaller communities are available. To learn more about the program, go to Michigan.gov/ARPA.

