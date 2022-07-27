Decision 2022: What to know before Tuesday’s primaries

Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday, Aug. 2 is Primary Election Day in Michigan where decisions will be made concerning who the candidates will be in November’s general election.

When voters go to the polls or complete their absent voter ballots for the Aug. 2 election there is one key fact to keep in mind. Each voter can only vote for candidates from one party on the partisan ballot. That doesn’t mean voters have to declare a party preference, but they can only choose candidates from one party, or the ballot won’t count.

What can be confusing is that the candidates from both the Democrat and Republican parties appear on the ballot, but voters can only choose candidates from one party.

Why? This is a primary election, which is intended to allow each party to select its candidates for the general election in November. So even if someone considers themself an independent voter and would like to vote for some candidates on both sides of the ballot, don’t do it or the ballot will be spoiled.

It’s also important to look over the ballot carefully. Make sure to check the back. There may be some non-partisan races or other issues to vote on.

Here are some things to consider if voting absentee:

Requests to receive an absent voter ballot via mail must be received by the local clerk no later than 5 p.m. this Friday (July 29).

After receiving the ballot, voters have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to complete and return it to the clerk’s office. At that point, mailing it is probably not an option. The ballot will not be counted unless a signature is on the return envelope and matches the signature on file.

If a voter is already registered at their current address, they can request an absent voter ballot in person at the clerk’s office anytime up to 4 p.m. on the day prior to the election. The ballot must be completed at the clerk’s office.

Check with the local clerk’s office with any questions or special concerns.

