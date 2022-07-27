Advertisement

Cycling team raises money for UP Honor Flight

Eight bikers will ride 200 miles from Iron Mountain to St. Ignace in only two days, starting on Aug. 10.
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A charity bike ride is trying to raise money to support the U.P Honor Flight.

Eight bikers will ride 200 miles from Iron Mountain to St. Ignace in only two days, starting on Aug. 10.

The ride will raise money to send veterans on the U.P. Honor Flight to Washington D.C. The U.P. Honor Flight Cycling Team hopes to raise enough money to pay for an entire flight.

“The cost of an honor flight ranges between $125,000 to $135,000. Our goal is to hopefully raise enough funds to fund one honor flight,” said Scott Lewell, U.P. Honor Flight Cycling Team member.

You can find a link to the team’s Facebook page to donate here.

“The opportunities for these veterans to visit these memorials in honor of them is such a precious gift we can give to them,” said Melissa Wentarmini, U.P. Honor Flight Cycling Team member.

The group will leave from the veteran’s memorial on Pine Mountain on Aug. 10 at 6 a.m. CT with a police escort. They will ride halfway to the Manistique VFW for a reception starting at 4 p.m. before completing the journey to St Ignace on Aug. 11.

