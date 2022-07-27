Advertisement

County Road 496 closed for maintenance Thursday

CR 496 in Ely Township will be closed Thursday.
CR 496 in Ely Township will be closed Thursday.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - County Road 496 in Ely Township will be closed to through traffic on Thursday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Marquette County Road Commission said the portion of CR 496 between CR 478 and CKM will be closed for road maintenance operations.

For more information, call the Marquette County Road Commission at 906-486-4491.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iron Mountain police car (WLUC file image)
Former Iron Mountain police officer charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing officer
Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.
1 dead after van, box truck collide on US-41 near Marquette rock cut
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Map of the site selected for a housing development in Marquette Township and Marquette City
Marquette city, township to share tax revenue from potential new housing development
Now is the time to lock in propane supply for home heating season

Latest News

Some kids took a trip to the farm as part of Adventure Day for Camp Hiawatha
Scouts from Camp Hiawatha visit MSU North Farm in Chatham
Eight bikers will ride 200 miles from Iron Mountain to St. Ignace in only two days, starting on...
Cycling team raises money for UP Honor Flight
Some of the art children created
‘Outdoor art’ connects children to their surroundings
4-H Money Crunches Boot Camp
4-H Money Crunches Boot Camp teaches kids financial literacy
Memories of the Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic 2021.
23rd annual Ore to Shore seeks volunteers