County Road 496 closed for maintenance Thursday

ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - County Road 496 in Ely Township will be closed to through traffic on Thursday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Marquette County Road Commission said the portion of CR 496 between CR 478 and CKM will be closed for road maintenance operations.

For more information, call the Marquette County Road Commission at 906-486-4491.

