Construction causes southbound backup on Mackinac Bridge

Expect delays of up to 1 hour or more.
Expect delays of up to 1 hour or more.(Mackinac Bridge Authority)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - Due to the I-75 detour in Mackinaw City, southbound traffic on the Mackinac Bridge is delayed, the Mackinac County 911 & Emergency Management said on Facebook.

There is one lane open on the bridge and traffic is backed up from Mackinaw City to at least...
There is one lane open on the bridge and traffic is backed up from Mackinaw City to at least St. Ignace.(Mackinac Bridge Authority)

Expect delays of up to an hour or more. This includes backups with heavy traffic congestion in the St. Ignace area (I-75 and US-2) trunklines to the bridge.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority’s website says I-75 in Mackinaw City will be closed while new beams for the southbound US-23 bridge are installed.

