Construction causes southbound backup on Mackinac Bridge

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - Due to the I-75 detour in Mackinaw City, southbound traffic on the Mackinac Bridge is delayed, the Mackinac County 911 & Emergency Management said on Facebook.

There is one lane open on the bridge and traffic is backed up from Mackinaw City to at least St. Ignace. (Mackinac Bridge Authority)

Expect delays of up to an hour or more. This includes backups with heavy traffic congestion in the St. Ignace area (I-75 and US-2) trunklines to the bridge.

Watch for backups and delays Tuesday PM through Thursday AM as I-75 traffic is detoured in Mackinaw City for US-23 beam placement, part of a $12.3 million MDOT project. https://t.co/7ezoyBGGz6 — The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) July 26, 2022

The Mackinac Bridge Authority’s website says I-75 in Mackinaw City will be closed while new beams for the southbound US-23 bridge are installed.

