Construction causes southbound backup on Mackinac Bridge
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - Due to the I-75 detour in Mackinaw City, southbound traffic on the Mackinac Bridge is delayed, the Mackinac County 911 & Emergency Management said on Facebook.
Expect delays of up to an hour or more. This includes backups with heavy traffic congestion in the St. Ignace area (I-75 and US-2) trunklines to the bridge.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority’s website says I-75 in Mackinaw City will be closed while new beams for the southbound US-23 bridge are installed.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.