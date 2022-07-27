Capture major milestones with the help of Nicole Murphy Photography
The Ishpeming-based photographer is best known for her newborn and maternity shoots
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - One Ishpeming photographer wants to help customers create lasting memories that are equally beautiful.
Nikki Murphy of Nicole Murphy Photography shoots newborns, fresh babies in the hospital, maternity, family, and more.
Murphy talks about the booking process and what to expect from a shoot.
Plus, she sets the scene for newborn baby photography.
Check out Nicole Murphy Photography on nicolemurphyphotographymichigan.com or on Facebook or Instagram.
