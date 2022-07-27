Advertisement

Capture major milestones with the help of Nicole Murphy Photography

The Ishpeming-based photographer is best known for her newborn and maternity shoots
Newborn baby by Nicole Murphy Photography.
Newborn baby by Nicole Murphy Photography.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - One Ishpeming photographer wants to help customers create lasting memories that are equally beautiful.

Nikki Murphy of Nicole Murphy Photography shoots newborns, fresh babies in the hospital, maternity, family, and more.

Murphy talks about the booking process and what to expect from a shoot.

Here's what to expect at your photo shoot with Nicole Murphy Photography.

Plus, she sets the scene for newborn baby photography.

Nicole Murphy Photography demonstrates and explains what a typical newborn baby photoshoot looks like.

Check out Nicole Murphy Photography on nicolemurphyphotographymichigan.com or on Facebook or Instagram.

