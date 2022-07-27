‘Building Bridges to Better Health’ conference set for Mackinac Island

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Chapter of the Health Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) will host its annual conference, “Building Bridges to Better Health” on September 15 & 16 at Mission Point Resort on Mackinac Island, according to a press release.

This year’s conference comes at a pivotal time for health information technology in the state. The conference will focus on the newly updated Michigan Health IT Roadmap, recently adopted by the Michigan HIT Commission, a panel of experts advising the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). The roadmap is a five-year plan to leverage health IT across the state in a systemic way to improve the health and wellness of all residents and is expected to have a wide impact on healthcare data across the state.

“This year’s conference provides a unique opportunity for attendees to hear directly from both policy and private sector health IT leaders from across the state,” said Lee Marana, Michigan HIMSS Chapter President.

The HIMSS Michigan Chapter will bring key policymakers and health system technology leaders from the private sector to Mackinac Island to discuss the six roadmap initiatives, which include addressing Michigan’s digital divide, protecting public health, and enhancing health data utility. Serving as the afternoon keynote speaker on September 16 is the MDHHS Director, Elizabeth Hertel, who will provide an update on health in Michigan and speak to the urgency driving the roadmap initiatives. Hertel’s Policy and Planning division is responsible for the implementation of the Michigan Health IT Roadmap and Division Director, Ninah Sasy, the roadmap’s year one progress to date.

Additionally, health IT executives from Beaumont Health, Henry Ford Health System, Michigan Medicine and more will share how their organizations are preparing for the future of Health IT in Michigan, workforce development, and the roadmap’s impact on their organizations.

Find more details about the “Building Bridges to Better Health” agenda, registration, and booking accommodations at Mission Point Resort here: https://michigan.himsschapter.org/event/mi-himss-building-bridges-better-health-2022-fall-conference

