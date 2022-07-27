Advertisement

Bay College’s Rapid Enrollment Days start next week

Bay College's Escanaba campus.
Bay College's Escanaba campus.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College’s campus is empty and quiet right now, but in about a month students will fill the halls.

“Fall classes begin August 29. So we’re excited to see people and get them ready for classes,” said Jessica LaMarch, director of Student Admissions.

Starting next week, Bay College will host Rapid Enrollment Days at both the Escanaba and Iron Mountain campuses.

“Everybody on campus is ready to rally around each individual person to make sure that they get to start moving towards their goals and their dreams,” LaMarch said.

This open-house-style event will help new and returning students through everything from enrolling to buying textbooks.

“It’s not too late and it’s a way for us to show people we have everyone on campus ready to serve you. Just come on down and we can do the whole thing in one day,” LaMarch said.

Enrollment from 2020 to 2021 increased by about 200 students. The college hopes the trend continues this semester.

As a community college, Bay College has something for everyone. Classes are $144 a credit hour for Delta County students and $213 a credit hour for Dickinson County residents.

“We serve our community whether a student is in dual enrollment, coming right out of high school or is 60 years old and wants to gain some new skills or hobbies to enjoy,” LaMarch said.

Rapid Enrollment Days are August 2 and 12 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iron Mountain police car (WLUC file image)
Former Iron Mountain police officer charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing officer
Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.
1 dead after van, box truck collide on US-41 near Marquette rock cut
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Map of the site selected for a housing development in Marquette Township and Marquette City
Marquette city, township to share tax revenue from potential new housing development
Now is the time to lock in propane supply for home heating season

Latest News

TV6 Weather on Demand - Wednesday, 07/27/2022
Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians seal.
Lac Vieux Desert Tribal Government works to stop drug-related activity in community
Some kids took a trip to the farm as part of Adventure Day for Camp Hiawatha
Scouts from Camp Hiawatha visit MSU North Farm in Chatham
Eight bikers will ride 200 miles from Iron Mountain to St. Ignace in only two days, starting on...
Cycling team raises money for UP Honor Flight