Bay College’s Rapid Enrollment Days start next week

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College’s campus is empty and quiet right now, but in about a month students will fill the halls.

“Fall classes begin August 29. So we’re excited to see people and get them ready for classes,” said Jessica LaMarch, director of Student Admissions.

Starting next week, Bay College will host Rapid Enrollment Days at both the Escanaba and Iron Mountain campuses.

“Everybody on campus is ready to rally around each individual person to make sure that they get to start moving towards their goals and their dreams,” LaMarch said.

This open-house-style event will help new and returning students through everything from enrolling to buying textbooks.

“It’s not too late and it’s a way for us to show people we have everyone on campus ready to serve you. Just come on down and we can do the whole thing in one day,” LaMarch said.

Enrollment from 2020 to 2021 increased by about 200 students. The college hopes the trend continues this semester.

As a community college, Bay College has something for everyone. Classes are $144 a credit hour for Delta County students and $213 a credit hour for Dickinson County residents.

“We serve our community whether a student is in dual enrollment, coming right out of high school or is 60 years old and wants to gain some new skills or hobbies to enjoy,” LaMarch said.

Rapid Enrollment Days are August 2 and 12 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

