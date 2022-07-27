4-H Money Crunches Boot Camp teaches kids financial literacy

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan 4-H clubs are hosting a financial literacy workshop this week.

The 4-H Money Crunches Boot Camp’s goal is to teach kids about banking, saving, investing, and more. The event is open to all kids in Michigan entering eighth, ninth, or 10th grade.

4-H clubs call into a Zoom meeting from counties across Michigan, including Marquette, Delta, Macomb, Bay, and others, where hosts and guest speakers teach students about the importance of being financially responsible.

“They’ll be thinking about money in a different way,” said Liana Pepin, Marquette County 4-H program coordinator. “They’ll have the skills to manage their money in a way that is more responsible.”

The Money Crunches Boot Camp is Wednesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

