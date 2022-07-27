23rd annual Ore to Shore seeks volunteers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 23rd annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic is fast approaching and the event needs volunteers.

Ore to Shore is Michigan’s largest mass start bike race, which starts in Negaunee and ends at Lakeview Arena in Marquette. The nonprofit is seeking volunteers for every aspect of the race, from registration the night before to the awards ceremony immediately following.

The Ore to Shore race coordinator says that volunteering at the event is a rewarding experience.

“What’s so cool about volunteering for Ore to Shore is the thanks you receive from all the racers,” said Nicole Swenson, Ore to Shore race coordinator. “Year in and year out, the biggest compliment Ore to Shore gets is that the community embraces this race and loves the racers returning year after year.”

To sign up to volunteer, contact Ore to Shore at oretoshore@gmail.com, call (906) 869-4054, or click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.