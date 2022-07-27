Advertisement

23rd annual Ore to Shore seeks volunteers

Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic 2021
Memories of the Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic 2021.(Andy Gregg / MQTphoto.com)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 23rd annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic is fast approaching and the event needs volunteers.

Ore to Shore is Michigan’s largest mass start bike race, which starts in Negaunee and ends at Lakeview Arena in Marquette. The nonprofit is seeking volunteers for every aspect of the race, from registration the night before to the awards ceremony immediately following.

The Ore to Shore race coordinator says that volunteering at the event is a rewarding experience.

“What’s so cool about volunteering for Ore to Shore is the thanks you receive from all the racers,” said Nicole Swenson, Ore to Shore race coordinator. “Year in and year out, the biggest compliment Ore to Shore gets is that the community embraces this race and loves the racers returning year after year.”

To sign up to volunteer, contact Ore to Shore at oretoshore@gmail.com, call (906) 869-4054, or click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iron Mountain police car (WLUC file image)
Former Iron Mountain police officer charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing officer
Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.
1 dead after van, box truck collide on US-41 near Marquette rock cut
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Map of the site selected for a housing development in Marquette Township and Marquette City
Marquette city, township to share tax revenue from potential new housing development
Now is the time to lock in propane supply for home heating season

Latest News

Some kids took a trip to the farm as part of Adventure Day for Camp Hiawatha
Scouts from Camp Hiawatha visit MSU North Farm in Chatham
Eight bikers will ride 200 miles from Iron Mountain to St. Ignace in only two days, starting on...
Cycling team raises money for UP Honor Flight
Some of the art children created
‘Outdoor art’ connects children to their surroundings
4-H Money Crunches Boot Camp
4-H Money Crunches Boot Camp teaches kids financial literacy