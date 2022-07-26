‘Vote 411:’ website helps you learn more about candidates ahead of primary election

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Remembering every candidate’s position on key issues can be difficult.

The Marquette County League of Women Voters (LWV) wants to make it easier to learn about the beliefs of those running for office. Marquette County LWV Voter Services Vice President Priscilla Burnham encourages the public to visit vote411.org.

At the site, you can register to vote, check your voter registration and find out what is on the ballot in your precinct. You can also check to see where candidates running for office stand on certain issues. Burnham explains how you can vote in Tuesday’s primary election.

“You can vote in person from between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. at Marquette City Hall or you can drop your ballot off at one of the drop boxes,” Burnham explained. “All of the clerks have drop boxes. You can also turn it into your clerk in person.”

Those voting in the primary election can only vote for Democratic candidates or Republican candidates. Split ticket voting is not allowed under the risk of nullifying your ballot.

Those voting in the primary election can only vote for Democratic candidates or Republican candidates.

Split-ticket voting is not allowed under the risk of nullifying your ballot.

