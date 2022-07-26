Advertisement

‘Vote 411:’ website helps you learn more about candidates ahead of primary election

Absentee voting drop box outside of Marquette City Hall
Absentee voting drop box outside of Marquette City Hall(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Remembering every candidate’s position on key issues can be difficult.

The Marquette County League of Women Voters (LWV) wants to make it easier to learn about the beliefs of those running for office. Marquette County LWV Voter Services Vice President Priscilla Burnham encourages the public to visit vote411.org.

At the site, you can register to vote, check your voter registration and find out what is on the ballot in your precinct. You can also check to see where candidates running for office stand on certain issues. Burnham explains how you can vote in Tuesday’s primary election.

“You can vote in person from between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. at Marquette City Hall or you can drop your ballot off at one of the drop boxes,” Burnham explained. “All of the clerks have drop boxes. You can also turn it into your clerk in person.”

Those voting in the primary election can only vote for Democratic candidates or Republican candidates. Split ticket voting is not allowed under the risk of nullifying your ballot.

Those voting in the primary election can only vote for Democratic candidates or Republican candidates.

Split-ticket voting is not allowed under the risk of nullifying your ballot.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.
1 dead after van, box truck collide on US-41 near Marquette rock cut
Iron Mountain police car (WLUC file image)
Former Iron Mountain police officer charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing officer
Map of the site selected for a housing development in Marquette Township and Marquette City
Marquette city, township to share tax revenue from potential new housing development
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Republican Candidate for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon speaks to the public at Coachlight...
Republican candidate for governor visits Marquette

Latest News

Bucket raffle items
UP K9 ‘Yappy Hour’ fundraiser sees strong turnout
August 2, 2022 primary election sign outside of Marquette City Hall
Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidates make pitch to voters as primary election nears
Rain, isolated t’storms enter the western counties Tuesday afternoon then eastward overnight --...
TV6 Weather on Demand - Tuesday, 07/26/2022
Matthew Furyk (R) is running for Michigan's 38th State Senate District.
Matthew Furyk (R) Full Interview