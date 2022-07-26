USDA invests $9.7M to support infrastructure improvements in 4 UP communities

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development will invest $9.7 million for infrastructure improvements in the western U.P., according to USDA Rural Development State Director Brandon Fewins.

“This is great news for the western Upper Peninsula,” said Fewins. “USDA Rural Development is continuing to work with these communities to ensure clean drinking water and to protect the environment.”

A total of $7,887,000 in loans and $1,856,000 in grants were included in Tuesday’s announcement, which focuses on projects in Gogebic, Houghton and Baraga counties.

The city of Wakefield, in Gogebic County, will use a $2,925,000 loan for improvements to their water system. The project will replace 13,900 feet of watermain along with hydrants and valves.

Portage Charter Township, in Houghton County, will use a $217,000 loan and $1,481,000 grant to extend the municipal sewer collection system to an additional 62 homes and businesses that have failing septic systems.

The North Houghton County Water and Sewage Authority, also in Houghton County, will use a $4,620,000 loan to make improvements to the wastewater collection and treatment system. The project will repair and replace lines in the highest priority areas as well as provide an additional equalization basin that will help maintain consistent flows through the existing treatment facility.

The village of L’Anse, in Baraga County, will use a $125,000 loan and $375,000 grant to complete improvements to their wastewater collection/treatment system. The project includes the replacement of existing collection pipes and upgrades to mechanical components of the facility. The overall goals of the project are to improve operational efficiency and decrease the environmental impacts of pipes that have outlived their useful life span

