UP K9 ‘Yappy Hour’ fundraiser sees strong turnout

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. K9 Training Group held its first fundraiser Tuesday night in Marquette. Yappy Hour was held at the Rippling River Resort with a strong turnout.

There was live music, food and beverages and bucket raffles. U.P. K9 works to provide support to police K9 teams across the Upper Peninsula. The group’s president says he’s happy to share information about K9′s with the public.

“It’s just great to be able to come out and talk to the community about these kinds of things, even if they don’t donate or buy raffle tickets, just to talk to them and educate the community on how important these working dogs are,” said John Waldo, U.P. K9 president.

Proceeds from the raffle Tuesday night will help the Marquette Police Department acquire an explosives detection K9 to replace K9 Nitro, who died last year. Future fundraisers are being planned for U.P. K9 too.

