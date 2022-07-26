Advertisement

Travel Marquette, SAIL highlight handicap accessible businesses

The two Marquette County groups include over 60 restaurants, hotels, shops and parks in their access guide.
Access guide made by Travel Marquette and SAIL
By Vinny La Via
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Marquette County groups are making an effort to cater to all, no matter their ability.

Travel Marquette and the Superior Alliance for Independent Living have made a point to highlight many of its handicap-friendly businesses. According to SAIL Accessibility Advocate Jamie Glenn, those living with a disability can often be overlooked when designing a city or business.

“We definitely have some work to do as far as accessibility goes,” Glenn said.

In late 2021, the groups printed their first access guides. Travel Marquette President and CEO Susan Estler said, however, that the project began way before then.

“Before COVID hit we started working with SAIL on doing assessments of individual businesses in Marquette County,” Estler explained. “Once COVID hit, we put the project on hold to create the access guide.”

Estler added that these access guides were funded by an MDARD grant and explained the reason for creating them.

“The purpose of it is to just give kind of a general understanding of what is accessible and where there may be some challenges for different businesses,” Estler said.

The guide shows what restaurants, shops, hotels and parks in Marquette County are most accessible for those with a disability. Businesses like Ore Dock Brewing Company in Marquette have ramps on the building for people using wheelchairs.

Ore Dock Brewing Company is one of over 60 businesses and parks surveyed by SAIL employees for the guide. SAIL employees surveyed businesses to determine how easily navigable they are for those with a physical handicap.

“The guide covers entrances, accessible parking, threshold and different aspects of accessible business,” Glenn said about some of the aspects SAIL covered for each business.

According to Estler, Travel Marquette and SAIL plan to update the guide in the fall. Estler added that the groups plan to add new businesses and change the guide’s format.

Physical copies of the access guide can be found at Travel Marquette. The group is located in the Flagstar Bank building at 117 W Washington St.

A digital version can also be found on the Travel Marquette website by clicking here.

