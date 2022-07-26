Tourism Development through the MSU Extension

Advertisement

Will Cronin, leader of the MSU Extension's Tourist Team, helps local communities manage tourism development.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Summertime is a catalyst for tourism in the Upper Peninsula, and some local communities may need help managing that influx of people.

Will Cronin, leader of the MSU Extension’s Tourist Team, is helping local communities develop infrastructure to deal with the large groups of tourists.

Will Cronin from the MSU Extension, explains how they help communities manage tourism development.

If your local community is looking for help managing tourism development, either reach out to your local MSU Extension office or click here.

