Tourism Development through the MSU Extension
MSU Extension helps local communities manage tourism
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Summertime is a catalyst for tourism in the Upper Peninsula, and some local communities may need help managing that influx of people.
Will Cronin, leader of the MSU Extension’s Tourist Team, is helping local communities develop infrastructure to deal with the large groups of tourists.
If your local community is looking for help managing tourism development, either reach out to your local MSU Extension office or click here.
If you’re looking to improve your business’ search engine optimization, click here.
