Thundershowers pop up later on in the day

High pressure moves out today as a cold front approaches. Clouds will increase as this occurs with showers and thundershowers developing this afternoon through tonight. No severe is expected. Once the front clears out tomorrow an upper-level trough digs in for a few days keeping highs trending below normal for the rest of the week. High-pressure returns on Saturday.

Today: Sunny early on with clouds increasing. Then, isolated thundershowers and showers in the west during the afternoon.

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, mid-70s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Morning showers in the east with spotty showers in the afternoon

>Highs: Low 70s north, mid to upper 70s south

Thursday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers in the afternoon

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s north, mid-70s south

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s north, mid-70s south

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer with nighttime thundershowers

>Highs: Low to mid 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along the shorelines

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.