Take your flower bouquet up a notch with Bobby’s tips and tricks

Upper Michigan Today episode 81 features summer flower trends
Summer flower trends on Upper Michigan Today.
Summer flower trends on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Bobby Glenn Brown joins Elizabeth and Tia to guest host episode 81.

Guest host Bobby Glenn Brown joins Tia and Elizabeth to share news of the day.

Is your flower bouquet on trend?

Looking at summer flower trends.

Brown shows you how to take your bouquet up a notch.

Bobby Glenn Brown of Forsberg's A New Leaf shares his tips and tricks for flower bouquet building.

Plus... how to make a homemade boutonniere.

Florist Bobby Glenn Brown shows you how to make a homemade boutonniere pocket square.

Watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9 a.m.

