Signatures for 2024 ballot measure to raise wages delivered

Food server generic
Food server generic(MGN/Pexels)
By Claudia Sella and Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday morning, One Fair Wage advocates plan to deliver over 610,000 signatures for the 2024 ballot measure to raise wages to $15 per hour for one million workers in Michigan.

The measure aims to phase out the subminimum wage for tipped workers, workers with disabilities, and youth. The signatures will be delivered to the Secretary of State’s office in Lansing.

Following the delivery, Attorney General Dana Nessel, Senator Stephanie Chang, and Senator Mallory McMorrow along with other electeds will join the group.

