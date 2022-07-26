The Ryan Report - July 26, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week Don Ryan is joined by State Rep. Sara Cambensy to discuss recent legislation prior to the summer election.

Cambensy will be finishing up her last term in the house at the end of this year. The two discussed the recent redistricting, the 22-2023 state budget and school safety.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

