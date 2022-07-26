Advertisement

The Ryan Report - July 26, 2022

State Representative Sara Cambensy returns to The Ryan Report ahead of the Aug. 2 primaries
Don Ryan shares the desk with 109th District State Rep. Sara Cambensy.
By Don Ryan
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week Don Ryan is joined by State Rep. Sara Cambensy to discuss recent legislation prior to the summer election.

Cambensy will be finishing up her last term in the house at the end of this year. The two discussed the recent redistricting, the 22-2023 state budget and school safety.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Don Ryan is joined by State Rep. Sara Cambensy ahead of the 2022 August primaries.

Part 3:

State Rep. Sara Cambensy joins Don Ryan to discuss the upcoming primaries.

Part 4:

Don Ryan shares his closing thoughts.

