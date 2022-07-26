Republican candidate for governor visits Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Republican candidate for Michigan governor paid a visit to Marquette on Monday.

Tudor Dixon toured small businesses in the city before holding a roundtable discussion at Coachlight Restaurant. Dixon heard questions from voters on key issues, giving her opinion on abortion rights, job growth, safe cities and more. Dixon said she is focused on reforming Michigan’s education system, which is ranked one of the lowest in the country.

“Education is number one,” Dixon explained. “We want to make sure that we get our schools back on track. Right now we are 38th in the nation but data shows that we will be in the bottom five states in the nation by 2030.”

Dixon added that another one of her key issues is creating safe cities in Michigan. Dixon explained her focus on this issue.

“We want to support our law enforcement and public safety officers to make sure that we have safe communities once again,” Dixon said.

Dixon noted that bringing jobs to Michigan is another area of concern for her.

“We want to help our job creators to make sure that they are not being crushed by government and that they are also able to expand and prosper,” Dixon said.

Dixon said many of the issues facing Lower Michigan are similar to those facing the Upper Peninsula. Dixon noted that bolstering the workforce is the biggest shared issue between the two peninsulas.

“We need to improve our workforce and also bring businesses into the area,” Dixon said.

A unique opportunity for the U.P., according to Dixon, would be further supporting tourism in Upper Michigan to bring more people to the state.

“The last time I was here I heard someone ask, ‘How can we get an influx for our trails and the tourism industry here in the Upper Peninsula.’ I think it is amazing and it is definitely something we should be looking at. When we can bring people to the state, we can have our guests pay our bills.”

Dixon explained her pitch to voters.

“We are going to bring the state back and we are going to get the state back on track,” Dixon exclaimed. “We want to make sure it is the best state to live, play and work, to have your children and to bring your families.”

Dixon also stopped by the Marquette County GOP office in Marquette Township on Monday.

Dixon is running against Ryan Kelley, Garrett Soldano, Kevin Rinke and Ralph Rebandt in the Aug. 2 primary election.

The winner will face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in this fall’s general election.

