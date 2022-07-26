Rain, storms rolling in through Wednesday

The cold front of a Northern Ontario low pressure system brushes Upper Michigan Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, bringing widespread rain and embedded thunderstorms -- quarter to half-inch of rainfall is possible, with even higher amounts from thunderstorms. Take caution on wet roads and water ponding overnight.

Even after the system exits the Eastern U.P. Wednesday morning, residual moisture and afternoon heating can combine to spark pop-up showers and thunderstorms during the day.

An upper level disturbance associated with the Northern Ontario low pressure system keeps shower chances in the mix Friday, until high pressure builds to diminish the rain late in the evening from west to east - a transition to mostly sunny and mild conditions Saturday.

A Canadian Prairies system clips Upper Michigan to bring showers and thunderstorms again to the region Sunday through Monday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms; diminishing west and central with few rain and isolated thunderstorms east; patchy fog possible; southwest breezes 10 to 20 mph

>Lows: 50s West, 60s East

Wednesday: Partly sunny with pop-up showers, isolated thunderstorms; west breezes 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 70s to 80

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers; mild with northwest breezes 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 70

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, diminishing east late; mild with northwest breezes 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 80

Sunday: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening; warm and humid

>Highs: 80

Monday, August 1st: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 80

