The Price of Freedom Museum is open at Hancock’s Jutila Center

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Price of Freedom Museum is open for the summer, hosted by Finlandia University’s Finnish American Heritage Center.

Dedicated to the Finnish Winter War of 1939, it is located on Floor 6 of the Jutila Center in downtown Hancock.

On display are uniforms, photographs, helmets, firearms, and more, each with a story of its own. These artifacts and materials were originally showcased at the Finland House in Lantana, Fla.

Harry Manner, who assembled the artifacts with his wife Ritva, hoped to convey a message to future generations.

“He exemplified the fact that the price of freedom everywhere in our world is not free,” said Finlandia University Finnish Council member Steve Aho. “And continuing generations must recognize the efforts of others to make that happen for future generations.”

The museum will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Labor Day. Admission to the museum is free of charge.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.