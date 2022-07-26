Advertisement

The Price of Freedom Museum is open at Hancock’s Jutila Center

The museum includes a collection of artifacts and memorabilia from the Winter War of 1939
The Price of Freedom Museum, dedicated to the Finnish Winter War of 1939, is open at Hancock's...
The Price of Freedom Museum, dedicated to the Finnish Winter War of 1939, is open at Hancock's Jutila Center with various artifacts and materials on display.
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Price of Freedom Museum is open for the summer, hosted by Finlandia University’s Finnish American Heritage Center.

Dedicated to the Finnish Winter War of 1939, it is located on Floor 6 of the Jutila Center in downtown Hancock.

On display are uniforms, photographs, helmets, firearms, and more, each with a story of its own. These artifacts and materials were originally showcased at the Finland House in Lantana, Fla.

Harry Manner, who assembled the artifacts with his wife Ritva, hoped to convey a message to future generations.

“He exemplified the fact that the price of freedom everywhere in our world is not free,” said Finlandia University Finnish Council member Steve Aho. “And continuing generations must recognize the efforts of others to make that happen for future generations.”

The museum will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Labor Day. Admission to the museum is free of charge.

