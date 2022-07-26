Advertisement

Potential solar array, cannabis dispensary present proposals to Norway Township Planning Commission

A special board meeting will be held in August to evaluate the proposed ordinances, the planning commission welcomes public comment on either proposal.
Two proposals for upcoming projects were presented to the township planning commission(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Norway Township Planning Commission listened to two proposals for development in town during a regular board meeting on Monday.

The first was to allow Superior Selections to build a marijuana dispensary in the Norway industrial park. The company is a licensed grow facility in Iron Mountain but does not have a retail permit.

The second proposal was a solar array project. The proposed project will be at Groveland Mine and produce 120 megawatts of power and an estimated $1.2 million of income to the township over 30 years.

“The solar array footprint will have no damage to the environment. It is all on public land. The part in Norway Township is on DNR land and the DNR will lease it. Currently, the land is not being used,” said Don Byczek, Norway Township supervisor & zoning administrator.

A special board meeting will be held in August to evaluate the proposed ordinances. If passed, they will go to the Norway Township Board for approval. The planning commission welcomes public comment on either proposal.

