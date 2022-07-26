North Coast Dance Festival bringing professional dancing to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The inaugural North Coast Dance Festival is coming to NMU’s Forest Roberts Theatre.

You can expect a mix of ballet and traditional jazz dancing.

A preview of the North Coast Dance Festival.

Artistic director Jill Grundstrom talks about the lineup of events and what you can expect from the festival.

What to expect from the North Coast Dance Festival.

You can purchase tickets at tickets.nmu.edu.

