North Coast Dance Festival bringing professional dancing to Marquette
The professional theatre and dance season continues at the Forest Roberts Theatre
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The inaugural North Coast Dance Festival is coming to NMU’s Forest Roberts Theatre.
You can expect a mix of ballet and traditional jazz dancing.
Artistic director Jill Grundstrom talks about the lineup of events and what you can expect from the festival.
You can purchase tickets at tickets.nmu.edu.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.