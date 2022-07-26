Advertisement

North Coast Dance Festival bringing professional dancing to Marquette

The professional theatre and dance season continues at the Forest Roberts Theatre
A preview of the North Coast Dance Festival.
A preview of the North Coast Dance Festival.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The inaugural North Coast Dance Festival is coming to NMU’s Forest Roberts Theatre.

You can expect a mix of ballet and traditional jazz dancing.

A preview of the North Coast Dance Festival.

Artistic director Jill Grundstrom talks about the lineup of events and what you can expect from the festival.

What to expect from the North Coast Dance Festival.

You can purchase tickets at tickets.nmu.edu.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.
1 dead after van, box truck collide on US-41 near Marquette rock cut
Map of the site selected for a housing development in Marquette Township and Marquette City
Marquette city, township to share tax revenue from potential new housing development
Health needs in Upper Michigan graphic
Survey data reveals key UP community health needs
Marquette Mountain in Feb. 2019 (WLUC image).
Marquette Mountain Resort joins Indy Pass
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

Latest News

Thunder on the Iron Range
City of Negaunee to host Thunder on the Iron Range Music Fest
Will Cronin, leader of the MSU Extension's Tourist Team, helps local communities manage tourism...
Tourism Development through the MSU Extension
Two proposals for upcoming projects were presented to the township planning commission
Potential solar array, cannabis dispensary present proposals to Norway Township Planning Commission
Republican Candidate for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon speaks to the public at Coachlight...
Republican candidate for governor visits Marquette