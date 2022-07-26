Michigan Tech welcomes new strength and conditioning coach

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech Athletics has announced the hiring of Riley Schreck as an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. Schreck joins Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Jordan Ferguson. Together they will work to in develop, implement, and lead sport-specific strength and conditioning programs that facilitate maximum benefits for all student-athletes to optimize performance and decrease injury potential for MTU’s 14 NCAA Division II programs and esports.

“Riley will be a very valuable addition to our staff,” Ferguson said. “He brings a lot of experience with multiple sports, and we are excited to have him working with the student-athletes here at Michigan Tech.”

“I love it here in Houghton,” Schreck said. “Being tucked away in the trees has me feeling right at home. I’m excited to continue on the strong traditions at MTU and help build the Strength and Conditioning department.”

Schreck is originally from the state of Washington. He spent two years as a wrestler at Grays Harbor College and earned his Associate’s in Arts. He then attended Eastern Washington University and earned a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology. Schreck continued his education with a Master of Science in Kinesiology from Western Illinois University.

He held two strength and conditioning internships and was a graduate assistant strength and conditioning coach at Western Illinois where he was the head strength and conditioning coach for volleyball, track and field, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s tennis, cross country, and softball.

Schreck was also an Assistant Athletic Performance Coach at the University of North Carolina-Pembroke where he spearheaded volleyball, sprinters, jumpers, throwers, and distance runners. He also worked with women’s basketball and football.

He is a National Strength and Conditioning Association Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (NSCA-CSCS).

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.